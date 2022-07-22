American Pickers' Frank Fritz Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke, Says Former Costar Mike Wolfe

"Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy," Mike Wolfe wrote

Frank Fritz is in the hospital after suffering a stroke, his American Pickers co-host Mike Wolfe revealed Thursday.

In an Instagram post, Wolfe, 58, wrote alongside a photo of Fritz, 56, smiling: "I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank's life and the journey he's been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank's friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend."

"Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts," he continued.

Ending with a sentimental message for Fritz, Wolfe wrote, "Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy."

Fritz and Wolfe have been open about the ups and downs of their friendship. The two previously starred in The History Channel's reality series American Pickers, which first debuted in 2010. The popular show followed Wolfe and Fritz as they traveled across the country and "earn a living by restoring forgotten relics to their former glory, transforming one person's trash into another's treasure," according to History.com.

Last July, Fritz told The Sun that he left the show and was no longer in contact with Wolfe. A rep for The History Channel confirmed Fritz's departure to PEOPLE at the time.

"I haven't talked to Mike in two years," Fritz told the outlet. "He knew my back was messed up, but he didn't call me up and ask how I was doing. That's just how it is."

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Wolfe, said he will miss his former co-host.

"I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he's been like a brother to me," his statement said. "The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle) and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey."

Fritz later told The Sun that he had recently checked into rehab after struggling with alcohol addiction, and was later fired from American Pickers.

His last appearance was in March 2020 as he went on hiatus after undergoing back surgery before being let go.