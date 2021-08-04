Frank Fritz said that he and Mike Wolfe, who together co-hosted American Pickers, haven't spoken in two years

American Pickers star Danielle Colby is standing by her friend Mike Wolfe.

On Monday, Colby broke her silence after Wolfe's former co-host Frank Fritz claimed that he has a strained relationship with Wolfe and hasn't spoken to him in two years.

"Out on the road again with my best friend and my big brother whose I support fully and stand behind," Colby captioned an Instagram selfie of her and Wolfe. "Thank you for the last decade of advocacy towards myself and others on set. I'm proud of how you have handled the last 12 years and look forward to many more years of rolling around this big blue marble together."

She added that she was "truly saddened" by Fritz's departure from American Pickers and "incredibly sad for his struggles."

"I have personally watched everything over the last decade. I have many thoughts but won't speak them as they are only my my thoughts, not gospel," she continued, "I wish things could have been different but we must be accountable for our actions when we cause instability or pain and suffering to others. Frank caused so much pain for himself that it has been hard to watch. I truly hope Frank receives all the help he needs to become well after years of being unwell."

Reps for Fritz, Wolfe and American Pickers did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Colby said she chose to speak out now because her feelings had been speculated upon and "taken out of context" previously.

"Here's exactly how I feel," she concluded. "I hope everybody gets well. I hope everybody continues to love each other even through the hard s---."

Fritz, 55, told The Sun last month that he left American Pickers and is no longer in contact with Wolfe. A rep for The History Channel confirmed Fritz's departure to PEOPLE.

The History Channel reality series, which premiered in 2010, follows Wolfe and Fritz as they travel across the country and "earn a living by restoring forgotten relics to their former glory, transforming one person's trash into another's treasure," according to History.com.

"I haven't talked to Mike in two years," Fritz said. "He knew my back was messed up, but he didn't call me up and ask how I was doing. That's just how it is."

As for the show's future, Fritz said it would be "hard" to "put the show on after not talking to somebody for two years."

"You couldn't just stick two people in a van and get the chemistry you get from me and Mike," he said. "We've known each other for about 40 years. We can finish each other's sentences."

"I'm just trying to get through life like everybody else and be as happy as I possibly can," he added. "Life is what you put into it. If you don't put much into it you don't get a lot out of it."

In a previous statement shared with PEOPLE, Wolfe, 57, said he will miss his former co-host.