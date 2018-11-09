American Ninja Warrior Junior Contestants, 9 and 10, Go Head-to-Head in Nail-Biting Race

Saturday’s American Ninja Warrior Junior features one of the fiercest battles in the history of the competition — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look!

The Universal Kids show, which takes the formula from the hit NBC sports entertainment competition series and adapts it for a younger generation, will see Payton Myler, 9 and Luke Sarion, 10, face off against one another for a qualifying race in the 9/10-year-old age bracket.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

Both are pretty evenly matched as they make their way through the course’s iconic obstacles, including the “Sonic Swing” and “Tic Toc.” But just when you think things are set, the “Spin Cycle” becomes a pivotal challenge. And by the time both are approaching the “Warped Wall,” it’s unclear who will take it.

Watch the clip above to see it all go down.

Universal Kids

American Ninja Warrior Junior premiered in October. The adult show’s hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila reprise their roles as emcees, with Olympic gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez joining as a co-host.

In the series, nearly 200 Junior Ninjas from across the U.S. compete in three age brackets: 9/10, 11/12, and 13/14-year-olds. Three final winners — one per age bracket — claim the “American Ninja Warrior Junior” champion title.

All-Star Ninja Mentors Kevin Bull, Drew Drechsel, Natalie Duran, Meagan Martin, Najee Richardson, and Barclay Stockett also return, to help mentor the kids.

American Ninja Warrior Junior airs Saturday (7 p.m. ET) on Universal Kids.