American Idol‘s Dialing Disaster?

By People Staff
Updated December 01, 2020 03:43 PM
Credit: Sam Jones/FOX

Anoop Desai got the surprise of his life when he found out he got the final spot in American Idol‘s first-ever Top 13. But viewers voting for the final contestant to perform on Tuesday’s show might be in for a surprise of their own.

Because the phone numbers viewers call to vote for their favorite contestant of the night only ever went to 12, it seems that a number for a 13th contestant wasn’t ever considered. Until this season.

Currently, if you follow the pattern of the numbers for the first 12 contestants’ voting lines, you’ll get a busy signal because, as Ryan Seacrest says every performance episode, phone lines open at the end of the show. But dialing what would be the 13th line doesn’t get you a busy signal at all — it’s a working sex line.

A rep for FOX says they are aware of the issue but had no further comment.

But it sounds like producers are working fast to fix a potential problem. Seacrest, talking about voting for the 13th contestant on his KIIS-FM radio show said, “Viewers, tonight, pay attention!”

Sam Jones/FOX

