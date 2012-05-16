The star judge isn't sure if she'll return to Fox's hit singing competition

American Idol went on without its most well-known judge Simon Cowell, but can it do the same without the show’s most glamorous judge Jennifer Lopez?

That’s the topic buzzing in cyberspace right now, one day after Lopez, 42, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she is up in the air about coming back for a third season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I don’t know,” she said when the talk show host asked if she plans to return. [My kids] are getting more mobile. They’re about to go to school. I just don’t know. I don’t know.”