Would You Watch American Idol Without Jennifer Lopez?
The star judge isn't sure if she'll return to Fox's hit singing competition
American Idol went on without its most well-known judge Simon Cowell, but can it do the same without the show’s most glamorous judge Jennifer Lopez?
That’s the topic buzzing in cyberspace right now, one day after Lopez, 42, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she is up in the air about coming back for a third season.
“I don’t know,” she said when the talk show host asked if she plans to return. [My kids] are getting more mobile. They’re about to go to school. I just don’t know. I don’t know.”
So tell us, if the singer-actress leaves Fox’s singing competition, would you watch with Randy Jackson, Steven Tyler, Jimmy Iovine and whomever fills Lopez’s slot?