American Idol: The Boys Are Back — and Nervous!

As the top 12 guys got ready to take the stage, the judges and Ryan seemed to be aware that nerves may have sabotaged the women’s performances the night before. Kara advised the singers to imagine themselves into a safe, comfortable place. “Like Little House on the Prairie,” said Simon.

A little house must be hard to find on Idol. The boys, like the girls, were a frustrating bunch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tim Urban, who was brought back at the last minute when Chris Golightly was eliminated because of contract issues, was the big question mark of the night. It would have been nice if he triumphed — he looks so much like a cute, young pop singer — but on OneRepublic’s “Apologize” his voice kept creeping into a higher, squeaky register, as if someone were stepping on his foot. Simon congratulated him for returning, then — bang! — said he still didn’t deserve to be in the top 12. For now, at least, “ will want to vote for you because you’re adorable,” said Ellen. Dude looked crushed. And he’ll probably stay, despite or because of this stumble.

Who was best? Well, Casey James, his hair down for the occasion, sang Bryan Adams’s “Heaven” very simply and effectively. Kara, who’s made a big deal of having a crush on him from the getgo, told him: “You are eye candy, but you’re also ear candy.” (Actually, the show should get everyone to knock off all this cheesy innuendo.) Simon, in addition to labeling Kara a “cougar,” awarded Casey with nice adjectives like “honest,” “sincere” and “likable.”

Aaron Kelly, who at 16 looks as tiny and guileless as Elijah Wood in the hobbit years, chose Rascal Flatts’ “Here Comes Goodbye.” All the judges liked the performance, but Simon thought he lacked that all-important star certitude. “You look at the moment as if you are embarrassed to be there,” he said. Then again, that’s part of his appeal, as Ellen acknowledged: “I love how humble you are.”

Michael Lynche was up-up-uptempo singing Maroon 5’s “This love.” “You brought the energy up,” said Randy. Simon thought he was coasting on personality, though.

The biggest disappointment of the night was Andrew Garcia, who may have the best voice of all the guys. He did an acoustic cover of “Sugar, We’re Going Down.” None of the judges questioned his talent and they all wanted him to continue — they’re still in awe at his version of “Straight Up” — but Simon found the whole thing “too serious, too self-indulgent.” Yeah, kinda bleh.

Tyler Grady, who looks as if he could be Daniel Day-Lewis’s rocker son, was also a letdown with that big old wailin’ hit “American Woman.” The judges more or less called him a vintage rock poseur. “It’s like Jim Morrison’s all up in the room,” said Kara, “all over the walls.” When Ryan asked him how he’d fix this image, he answered: “I guess I’ll have to go the mall.” If he’d been truly Jim Morrisonian, that would not have been his response.

I was surprised by the negative reaction to Todrick Hall singing “Since U Been Gone.” It was strongly rhythmic and slick with minimal stage choreography. But the judges thought he had gone too far in his interpretation: Randy said it was a complete obliteration of the original. Simon used the words “murder,” “stupid” and “torture.”

I was surprised — again — when Simon praised Lee Dewyze’s performance of Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars.” Randy, Kara and Ellen (or “E,” as Randy sometimes calls her) seemed to think this wasn’t the right song for his rock-blues voice. But Simon flatly contradicted them: “I thought this was the best performance. This guy is a naturally good singer.” He even threw out the revered name of David Cook.

Disasters? I can think of two: Alex Lambert, who has almost no performance experience and the nerves to show for it, and John Park, who sang the extremely difficult “God Bless the Child” in a booming, hollow voice.

However, Alex at least inspired Ellen to make the most original criticism I’ve ever heard on Idol. She compared him to an unripened banana. –Tom Gliatto

Tell us: Who did you vote for? Who is going home?