American Idol's Fantasia Barrino Is Married: 'All I Ever Really Wanted Is This ... Real Love'
The singer wed Kendall Taylor over the weekend
Fantasia Barrino married the man of her dreams this weekend.
The singer shared photos of her romantic wedding to Kendall Taylor on Sunday, posting pictures of her red, black and white-themed reception.
Barrino, 31, gushed about her new husband.
“This Man … God made him just for Me and me Just For Him,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “Be Happy with me you guys cause I’ve been thru SOOOOO much. Some stuff was my wrong decisions but all I ever really wanted was this … Real Love. This Man and this smile is real.”
Barrino rose to fame after winning season 3 of American Idol. Taylor popped the question in November.
She has two children from previous relationships: Dallas Xavier, 3½, and Zion Quari, who turns 14 next month.