ABC's "Prom Night" initiative also invites teens to create their own version of prom at home

With so many high school students missing prom due to the coronavirus pandemic, ABC is doing its part to bring some joy.

On Wednesday, the network announced its "Prom Night" initiative, an evening that will feature special prom-themed season finale episodes of American Housewife, Schooled and The Goldbergs — and PEOPLE has the first looks.

In the American Housewife episode titled "Prom," Katie (Katy Mixon) confronts a classmate’s mom when she suspects Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) is being bullied at school. Meanwhile, Taylor (Meg Donnelly) sets out to complete the final item on her life skills checklist — teaching Greg to shoot a three pointer – so that she can attend her senior prom. At the same time, Oliver is sympathetic when a caller at the Teen Help Line confides that no one asked her to prom.

In The Goldbergs episode titled "Pretty in Pink," Adam and Brea decide to go to prom together. But when Adam worries he won’t be Prom King, Beverly’s actions jeopardize the event. Meanwhile, Barry teaches Erica how to be compassionate and caring when Geoff’s dad is in the hospital.

In the Schooled season finale, Lainey has a difficult choice regarding her relationship with Barry and her friendship with CB. Meanwhile, Coach Mellor and Julie are put in a tough parenting position when Toby is invited to prom as a freshman by a senior.

Leading up to the multi-episode event on May 13, ABC hopes to help students create their own version of prom at home. The network will be releasing party-planning resources on its social platforms, including checklists, prom court printables, themed bingo cards and recipes, along with sharing special prom-posals from the stars themselves.

News of high schools proms being canceled has inspired families to create at-home prom experiences. Earlier this month, a father pulled off the ultimate surprise for his daughter. In a now-viral Facebook video posted on April 4, high schooler Marli Odgers wore a sparkling prom dress while dancing with her father, Robby Odgers, to “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts.

“Marli Odgers was supposed to have her senior prom today,” Natalie Rodgers, Marli’s sister, explained on Facebook. “She just thought it was canceled. My sweet dad made her get up and go to prom this morning. Memories we will cherish forever- even in the middle of the chaos and craziness.”

The charming moment began when Robby left Marli a note that read, “Today is prom, one dance with dad? Will you go with me?” on a staircase inside their home. He placed the message on top of a garment bag that contained Marli’s dress.

“I just began to think what we could do,” Robby told TMX News. “She was very much looking forward to her senior prom, and I just started thinking what we could do to at least… make her think, well — maybe not prom — but a version of prom.”

“I was really emotional, and I’m not an emotional person,” Marli added. “It’s something I’ll never forget.”

ABC's three episode event will air on May 13 and begin at 8 p.m. ET.