American Horror Story's Taissa Farmiga Reveals She Secretly Married Filmmaker Hadley Klein

"Married my best friend," she announced of their quiet Aug. 8 wedding

Love is officially in the air for American Horror Story star Taissa Farmiga.

On Friday, the actress, 26, revealed in a sweet Instagram post that she secretly tied the knot with her now-husband, filmmaker Hadley Klein, 37, on Aug. 8.

"Married my best friend," she simply captioned the photo which was taken during what appears to be their intimate ceremony.

The lovebirds seemingly held their nuptials safely amid the coronavirus pandemic as Farmiga is pictured wearing a cute, white face mask embellished with the word "Bride." No wedding guests can be seen in the photo which also captures the happy couple's wedding cake.

Farmiga's cousin Adriana commented the post, "LUV. U. GUYZ. SO. MUCH. ❤️❤️." Actress. Narges Rashidi also chimed in, writing, "Omg what amazing news!!! Congratulations you two!!♥️♥️💥💥♥️♥️💥💥♥️♥️" Actress Amy Forsyth wrote, "OH MY MY CONGRATULATIONS SWEET FRIEND!!!!!!! 🧡✨."

Klein shared an identical post, captioning his, "Still feeling thankful this year ✌🏼."

The doting groom has been hinting at their marriage since their wedding day. In celebration of Farmiga's 26th birthday on Aug. 17, Klein captioned his Instagram post, "Happy, happy birthday to my superhotbutalsocool wife 😍😍😍 So happy to have an 'excuse' to stuff our faces full of birthday sweets all week 🥳💛🦊."

Though the newlyweds tend to keep their social media affection short and sweet, Farmiga wrote a loving message for her beau on an Instagram post she shared in honor of his birthday last year.