American Horror Story Shuts Down Season 10 Production After Positive COVID Case: Report

American Horror Story's forthcoming tenth season has hit another delay.

Production on the latest iteration of the FX anthology series, titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, has been brought to a halt after a positive case of COVID-19 was detected, according to multiple reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Variety, an actor on the show received a positive test, in what is known as "Zone A" in COVID-19 production protocol.

Production will pause "for the next few days," Deadline reported.

A representative for FX did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Production on the series' tenth season was originally scheduled to begin last year before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season is now scheduled to premiere Aug. 25 on FX.

Earlier this year, show co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed in a social media post that the upcoming season will center around "two horrifying stories, one by the sea...the other by the sand."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Macaulay Culkin has also joined the ensemble cast, a role Murphy, 55, teased back in March with an Instagram photo of the Home Alone star, 40, and Grossman, 49.

"Something wicked this way comes," he wrote in the caption. "American Horror Story Season Ten. #AHS10 #AHS."

RELATED VIDEO: American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Confirms How Every Season Is Linked

AHS is just the latest television or film production forced to shut down due to the viral illness.

Earlier this week, Bridgerton shut down production for the second time in a week after another cast or crew member tested positive for COVID-19. Although Netflix did not disclose who tested positive, the infected individual is now isolating. Netflix did not have any additional details upon PEOPLE's request for further comment.

Similarly, the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, temporarily stopped filming amid the COVID-19 pandemic this week as well.

Netflix also paused production on its film adaptation of Matilda Sunday while Tom Cruise's seventh Mission: Impossible installment also halted filming in the U.K. after a positive COVID-19 test last month.