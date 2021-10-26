Murder House set the tone for the spooky anthology series, and we're vouching for it as the best season to date. Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk pulled viewers in with family trauma, restless spirits, a latex suit, nosy neighbors and the glamour of Los Angeles. We also met some of the show's biggest stars for the first time: Evan Peters, Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson and more.

The season follows a therapist as he moves his family to the city of angels in an attempt to escape his cheating past and heal from his wife's miscarriage. Dr. Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott), his wife Vivien (Connie Britton) and their daughter Violet (Taissa Farmiga) move into a creepy, eclectic mansion — and realize they aren't alone as ghosts of former residents roam the grounds. The family soon learns this new home will not be the fresh start they were looking for.