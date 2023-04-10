'American Horror Story' Season 12: Everything to Know

The new season will star Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian

By
Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Published on April 10, 2023 05:41 PM
emma roberts, american horror story
Photo: FX

American Horror Story season 12 is quickly coming together.

The upcoming season was first confirmed in January 2020, when FX renewed the Ryan Murphy series for three additional seasons.

"Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX's highest-rated series," FX chairman John Landgraf said in a statement. "We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years."

Since then, casting announcements have been trickling in, with AHS alum Emma Roberts slated to return.

Most recently, Kim Kardashian joined the cast, marking one of her first biggest acting roles yet. (Though best known for her reality shows, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians, she has previously acted in Disaster Movie, CSI: NY and Drop Dead Diva and made cameos as herself in Ocean's Eight, 2 Broke Girls and 30 Rock.)

From the confirmed cast members to the theme, here's everything to know about AHS season 12.

Who is in the cast of American Horror Story season 12?

American Horror Story Season 12, Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts and Matt Czuchry
Stefanie Keenan/Getty, Marcus Ingram/Getty, Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Matt Czuchry was one of the first cast members reported to star in AHS season 12, with The Hollywood Reporter noting that he was joining the franchise following the cancellation of his FX series The Resident in April.

Later that month, Murphy confirmed Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian's roles on the show with a cryptic teaser on Instagram.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," said Murphy in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

THR also noted that Murphy was impressed with Kardashian's "well-received 2021 hosting gig on Saturday Night Live" and began speaking with the reality star "last summer about crafting a unique role for her scripted TV debut."

What is the theme of American Horror Story season 12?

American Horror Story Season 12, Delicate Condition Hardcover – August 1, 2023 by Danielle Valentine
Sourcebooks Landmark

This season will be titled American Horror Story: Delicate. Unlike previous seasons, which were original stories based on various themes, this season will be based in part on Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel Delicate Condition.

The novel, which will be released in August, is "described as a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens," per THR. It's also been described as "the feminist update to Rosemary's Baby we all needed," per author Andrea Bartz.

Who is writing American Horror Story season 12?

American Horror Story Season 12, Halley Feiffer
Walter McBride/Getty

For the first time in the show's history, the upcoming season will be written and showrun by one person, Halley Feiffer, who previously wrote for Murphy's series Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Additionally, the new season will be executive produced by Murphy, co-creator Brad Falchuk, Feiffer, Alexis Martin Woodall and Scott Robertson.

When does American Horror Story season 12 start filming?

THR notes that filming is slated to begin in New York City later in April.

When will American Horror Story season 12 be released?

American Horror Story Season 12, ryan murphy
Lionel Hahn/Getty

The new season is expected to be released in summer 2023, with THR noting that Murphy and FX will likely announce an exact release date in June.

Will there be an American Horror Story season 13?

In January 2020, FX announced at the 2020 TCA's press tour that the long-running hit anthology horror series has been renewed for three more seasons, securing its presence on the network until at least season 13. However, cast and plot details for season 13 haven't yet been released.

