Ryan Murphy Teases a Haunting First Look at American Horror Story Season 10

The next season of American Horror Story is crawling closer than you think.

On Tuesday, Ryan Murphy, co-creator of the FX anthology horror series, unveiled the first poster for season 10 of AHS on Instagram, teasing that the upcoming season could feature a scary seaside theme.

In the photo, the AHS logo and the number 10 are printed over a shot of a dreary looking beach with a pair of dirty hands clawing up what appears to be a beachside cliff.

“Things are beginning to wash up on shore…” the 54-year-old screenwriter captioned the artwork.

While the theme and title for season 10 of AHS have yet to be revealed, previous creepy titles include Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, and Cult.

RELATED: American Horror Story Actor Harry Hains’ Cause of Death Revealed

Murphy’s teaser for season 10 comes less than two weeks after he announced the cast for the upcoming season.

On Feb. 26, Murphy revealed the roster on Instagram, which includes AHS newcomer Macaulay Culkin.

Leading duo Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, neither of whom appeared in the ninth season, are also returning to the franchise.

Rounding out the cast are previous stars Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, and Adina Porter.

RELATED: Macaulay Culkin Joins Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters in American Horror Story Season 10

In January, FX announced that the hit series had been renewed for three more seasons, continuing the show through at least season 13.

Paulson, 45, previously confirmed her return at the Television Critics Association press tour earlier this year. Asked about her involvement in the series beyond season 10, the actress said, “God willing, I have no idea.”

Image zoom Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty

“But I do know that I did ask Ryan, if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back? And he said, ‘Yes, you can say,’ ” she said. “So yes, I will be back on American Horror Story.”

The show’s most recent season, 1984, aired from September to November 2019. It starred Emma Roberts, Lourd, Grossman, Matthew Morrison, Gus Kenworthy, Cody Fern, and Angelica Ross.

American Horror Story season 10 is set to premiere later this year on FX.