American Horror Story Renewed by FX Through Season 13

American Horror Story isn’t done frightening fans just yet.

On Thursday, FX announced at the 2020 TCA’s press tour that Ryan Murphy‘s hit anthology horror series has been renewed for three more seasons, securing its presence on the network until at least season 13.

The series has already aired nine seasons and over 100 episodes, with season 10 expect to premiere at some point this year.

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” FX chairman John Landgraf said in a statement. “We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years.”

Langraf added, “AHS has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

The anthology series has featured a revolving roster of stars, including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe, and Kathy Bates.

In September, Lange, who helmed the first four seasons of the series, starring in Murder House, Asylum, Coven, and Freak Show, hinted that she was done with the franchise for good.

“I don’t think so,” she told Entertainment Weekly of returning. “I feel like I got the best of it in those first four seasons. Great characters. It was exciting to do. I worked with some of my favorite actors but I can’t see that we could ever get back to that.”

She last returned for a one-episode cameo in 2018’s AHS: Apocalypse, reprising her Murder House character Constance Langdon.

“Just that tiny little reprise, that part, that was enough,” she told EW.

The most recent season, 1984, aired from September to November 2019. It starred Roberts, Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Matthew Morrison, Gus Kenworthy, Cody Fern, and Angelica Ross.

Season 10 of American Horror Story is expected to premiere in 2020.