Patti LuPone Makes Long-Awaited 'American Horror Story' Return in 'New York City' -Themed Season

FX revealed this week that season 11 is will take place in a place very familiar to beloved Broadway belter Patti LuPone

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 29, 2022 04:45 PM
Patti Lupone attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Patti LuPone. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

It ain't New York City without Broadway legend Patti LuPone.

The three-time Tony Award winner, 73, will make her triumphant return to American Horror Story with the upcoming 11th season, which the show announced this week is appropriately New York City-themed.

Although her casting was announced last month alongside fellow returning stars Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Sandra Bernhard and Isaac Powell, FX revealed the new season's title this week, as well as an Oct. 19 premiere date. (The new season's plot has not yet been released.)

Leslie Grossman and Denis O'Hare will also return for season 11, which features franchise newcomers Joe Mantello, Charlie Carver and Russell Tovey, according to Entertainment Weekly.

LuPone previously appeared in the show's third season, AHS: Coven, which premiered in 2013. She played Joan Ramsey, a strict fundamentalist Christian woman with a dark secret who moves in next door to witchcraft academy Miss Robichaux's Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies.

The Gypsy star has also appeared in episodes of AHS creator Ryan Murphy's other shows Hollywood, Pose and Glee.

She discussed working with Murphy, 56, on her Hollywood character Avis Amberg, a widow and movie studio chair who frequents Golden Tip Gasoline, a front for a group of male sex workers.

"I was so thrilled when Ryan said there'll be sex scenes and I went, 'Finally.' Women get cast as mothers or grandmothers at my age," she told ELLE in 2020. "Oh no, we've still got sexual desire. We're still desirable. Why not? So I'm so thrilled.

"There was a sex scene, I'm sorry to say, that was cut out that I had with Dylan [McDermott]. It was very exciting!" LuPone added.

RELATED VIDEO: Dylan McDermott Reveals He Had 3 Sex Scenes Cut from Hollywood, Including One with Patti LuPone

LuPone's next onscreen role comes after she won her third Tony Award in June, nabbing best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for playing Joanne in Company.

American Horror Story: New York City premieres Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

