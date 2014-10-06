"We'll see," teases creator Ryan Murphy on a possible Paltrow appearance

Gwyneth Paltrow 'Would Love to Be' on American Horror Story, Says Ryan Murphy

Pro tip: Gwyneth Paltrow may need to consider growing out a beard or sprouting an extra head if she really wants this.

The actress has her eyes on a role in American Horror Story.

“She would love to be on this show,” creator (and new dad!) Ryan Murphy told PEOPLE when asked if he’d ever cast the actress at Sunday’s premiere of the FX series’s latest season. “We’ll see.”

The season kicking off Wednesday, American Horror Story: Freak Show, takes viewers to Jupiter, Florida, where a menagerie of nightmare-worthy sideshow characters are trying to keep their business alive. (And if Paltrow can’t make it for this installment, might we suggest American Horror Story: Messy Kitchen?)

“She’s my lady,” added Murphy, who threw his Glee collaborator a 42nd birthday party. “Gwyneth is such a light to the world, I think. Such a beautiful person. She’s so special to me and my family, so we had a little dinner to say we love you and thank you.”

Paltrow’s rumored beau, American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk, was also on hand to celebrate the show’s new season. He was joined by cast members Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Gabourey Sidibe and Jessica Lange. (Lea Michele, Chord Overstreet, Darren Criss and Jane Lynch also attended.)

Roberts and fiancé Peters packed on the P.D.A. at the post-screening party, exchanging kisses in between meeting fans, while Paulson and Bates partied into the night.

But the star of the show was easily 20-year-old Jyoti Amge, whom Guinness has declared to be the world’s shortest woman. The American Horror Story actress snapped pictures with party-goers (including Bates!).

“We looked for a year to six months for the cast. We wanted an authentic special-ability cast,” Murphy added. “That was a worldwide search.”

• Reporting by MATTHEW COLE WEISS

