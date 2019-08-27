Watch the First Trailer for American Horror Story: 1984 — and Meet Mr. Jingles!

No one is safe.

The first official trailer for American Horror Story: 1984 was released Monday, introducing fans to the terrifying Mr. Jingles.

In the trailer for the upcoming ninth season, a group of camp counselors are terrorized by an escaped mental patient, nicknamed Mr. Jingles.

“My cousin told me that the dude they’re looking slashed her throat,” says Cody Fern’s character.

“The cops are going to find him, right?” asks a concerned Emma Roberts.

Well, based on the trailer, the answer to that question is no.

“This is the site of the worst summer massacre of all time,” says the camp leader.

The camp quickly becomes the murderer’s latest target.

Image zoom FX

RELATED: American Horror Story: 1984 Fans Freak Out About Matthew Morrison’s (Ahem!) Shorts in First Look

Billie Lourd and Gus Kenworthy also star as teen counselors in the upcoming season.

Noticeably missing from the trailer? Series regulars Sarah Paulson and Evans Peters.

Last month, Variety reported that Paulson would not return for 1984 in a significant role. It is still unclear if she will make a brief cameo.

Paulson has appeared in all eight of the preceding seasons of AHS — sometimes playing multiple, leading roles. In season 8’s AHS: Apocalypse, she played a total of three roles, including bringing back her season 3 character Cordelia Goode. She also directed an episode.

And in April, Peters announced his absence from the season. While speaking to an Extra reporter at WonderCon, Peters responded “no” when asked if he was “involved” in the new season.

“No, I’m going to sit a season out,” he said.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Sept. 18 on FX.