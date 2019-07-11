American Horror Story: 1984 Fans Freak Out About Matthew Morrison’s (Ahem!) Shorts in First Look

Image zoom Ryan Murphy/Instagram

Ryan Murphy’s first look at the cast for American Horror Story: 1984 might have shown some fans a bit more than they expected to see.

The spooky anthology’s creator uploaded video teasers for the new season to Instagram Thursday, and viewers zeroed in on a clip of newly mustachioed Glee star Matthew Morrison walking into a summer camp bunk in tight gym shorts. He walks toward the camera, showing off his outfit and his… manhood, which the camera then emphasizes from other angles.

“Absolutely HOLLERING this morning over the casting of Matthew Morrison with a giant fake penis in AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “You love/hate to see it.”

Some were split on whether the bulge was prosthetic.

“Okay but I reallllly didn’t wanna see Matthew Morrison’s d— just like that thank you very much,” another tweeted.

Warning: The following tweets contains NSFW language.

Absolutely HOLLERING this morning over the casting of Matthew Morrison with a giant fake penis in AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984. You love/hate to see it. — Michael Martha Mackenzie (@as_seenontv) July 11, 2019

Okay but I reallllly didn’t wanna see Matthew Morrison’s dick just like that thank you very much – what has twitter come to 😂😂 — Lara #SK10 😆❤️ (@StarshipRanger9) July 11, 2019

Glee alum Matthew Morrison has a big part in @AHS9_1984. #JustSayin 🍆 https://t.co/66sjsLWpn4 — Gerrad Hall (@gerradhall) July 11, 2019

The #AHS1984 really gave Matthew Morrison walking around with a fake ass dick bulging from his shorts I- — Steve Harrington’s Husband (@stevesharingtns) July 11, 2019

Along with Morrison, the show cast includes past Murphy collaborators Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern and Leslie Grossman of AHS, along with Angelica Ross of Pose. Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy also joined, while past AHS mainstays Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are sitting out this season.

The show’s ninth season, 1984, appears to be an homage to the slasher movies of that era, like Friday the 13th. The teaser clips featured the 1984 hit “I Can Dream About You” by Dan Hartman.

AHS: 1984 will premiere this fall on FX.