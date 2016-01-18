The Surprising Way Julia Roberts Helped the American Crime Story Cast

When it comes to the highly anticipated series American Crime Story: The People vs O.J. Simpson, this is one surprise we didn’t see coming.

Asked whether or not he discouraged the actors from reaching out to their real-life counterparts, American Crime Story director Ryan Murphy said simply, “No.”

“I referenced Julia Roberts, who’s a friend of mine, and I asked her about it,” Murphy told reporters at the FX Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Saturday in Pasadena, California. “It was specifically Erin Brockovich. And she told me when she was doing that role, that she obviously did to great success, that she made a promise to herself that she would not meet the real Erin until she had half the movie in the can, because by then she felt that she couldn’t be swayed by in-person meetings, and she had already made her own decisions about certain ways to play things.”

“That really stuck with me,” he added. “So I told the cast that was sort of, I thought, a very good rule to have. And for the most part I believe we stayed to that.”

Though the majority of the cast did not meet or speak with the real people they’re playing, some corresponded with others who were directly connected to the case or their characters.

From left: David Schwimmer (as Robert Kardashian) and John Travolta (as Robert Shapiro) on American Crime Story Ray Mickshaw/FX

David Schwimmer, who stars as the late Robert Kardashian in the series, was able to chat with Kris Jenner in hopes of developing a better understanding of who Kardashian was as a person.

“Kris was really, really generous with her time,” the Friends star said. “It was really great to learn how much a man of faith he was and how loyal and considerate he was. He was a very humble, very private person. Not at all seeking the limelight, that was inadvertent.”

However, Murphy admitted that not everyone tied to the infamous 1995 murder case was as open as Jenner.

“Of course, there was some people involved who did not want to speak to us, and they wanted no involvement with us, and there were some who were, and there were some who wanted involvement that we did not go after,” Murphy said.

American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson premieres Feb. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.