See Your American Horror Story Favorites in the New Apocalypse Trailer: 'Back with a Vengeance'

American Horror Story is back — and it’s bringing a whole lot of stars with it.

Ryan Murphy’s hit show dropped its first season 8 trailer featuring the cast on Monday. “It’s the end of the world,” the American Horror Story: Apocalypse preview warns as Leslie Grossman, Evan Peters and Joan Collins look petrified on a plane.

As the trailer teases that season 1’s Murder House and season 3’s Coven seasons “collide” in Apocalypse, American Horror Story favorites Sarah Paulson, Dylan McDermott, Frances Conroy and Jessica Lange return for more frights and fights.

“They’re back with a vengeance,” the trailer hypes.

The trailer concludes on an ominous Emma Roberts close-up. “I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” she says.

In August, Roberts shared a behind-the-scenes picture in which she stood among human bones. “I bring you Madison Montgomery on #ahs8,” she wrote.

Only bits and pieces about season 8 have been revealed thus far, including that it is set in the future. “All I’ll say about it is I want to go to the future — still topical, but the future, which I’ve never done,” Murphy said at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in January.

“I pitched it to [FX chief] John Landgraf today right after his TCA panel, and he loved it, but he’s asked me not to say what it is,” Murphy continued. “I told him and he fell out of his chair with joy. I think people will like it, it’s different from what we’ve done before, but I always try and do the opposite of what I’ve done on that show.”

Earlier this month, Paulson revealed that Lange will return as Constance Langdon from Murder House in an episode that Paulson will actually direct, EW reported. Apocalypse will find Cody Fern playing Michael Langdon, the antichrist that Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) gave birth to and then Constance adopted.

Season 8 of American Horror Story premieres on Wednesday, September 12, on FX.