Pregnant America Ferrera 'Completely Overwhelmed' by Surprise Virtual Birthday Party from Her Husband

Image zoom America Ferrera/Instagram

America Ferrera celebrated her birthday a bit differently this year.

The actress, who turned 36 on Saturday, shared on Instagram that her husband Ryan Piers Williams threw her a surprise Zoom birthday party, allowing Ferrera to video chat with her loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ferrera, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child (their son Sebastian turns 2 next month), shared several photos from the celebration, which included colorful balloons and three candle-lit cakes.

“My sneaky and dear husband @ryanpierswilliams surprised me with a zoom birthday party yesterday!” the Superstore star wrote. “I have to be honest, I’ve seen a million of these posted and thought ‘how could that be fun?’ But as you can see from these pictures, I was completely overwhelmed with joy & love!”

“I had no idea how much I wanted to be with my community and to see the faces I love so much!” she added. “@ryanpierswilliams you turned my quarantine birthday into one of the most joyous and memorable! You filled me with love and cake and ended it with a virtual dance party!! You are the best.”

Ferrera continued, “So grateful for community and friendship and love. #birthdaygirl#besthusband #virtual #surprise #danceparty (@priyaparker how do you grade this gathering? 🥳) #togetherapart.”

Her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar and close friend Amber Tamblyn also took part. “It was truly the best! Love you!” Tamblyn, 36, wrote on Ferrera’s post about the virtual party.

RELATED: America Ferrera Reveals the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast Has a Text Thread

The day prior, Ferrera shared another Instagram post from her birthday celebrations, which featured a photo of her walking beside son Sebastian as the two held hands.

“Sweet 36! 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂,” the actress wrote. “This Birthday Gal is so happy and grateful for all the love and friendship and well wishes! Happy Birthday to all my fellow April 18thers! I’ll be spending the day raking with my boss (swipe for evidence).”

Many wished Ferrera a happy birthday on Instagram, including Tamblyn.

In a separate Instagram post, the star further commemorated her close pal’s birthday by attempting to twerk in a hilarous video, writing, “Happy birthday America Beyoncé Ferrera Knowles.”

Tamblyn captioned the post, “Happy birthday to the only woman in the world I would break a tit and hip for. I love you, Ms. Ferrera. I wish we were doing this in person, at 11pm (which is like 2am for moms in their late 30’s), at some amazing club on the Lower East Side, screaming at the top of our lungs with joy. Someday soon. I promise.”

Responding to the humorous video, Ferrera wrote, “This is all I’ve ever wanted! I love you!”

Several days prior to her birthday, Ferrera shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, saying that she’s thinking of “other mamas bringing new life into this world right now.”

“And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances,” she wrote. “Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power.”

RELATED: Pregnant America Ferrera Anticipating Life with Two Kids Under 2: It’s ‘Gonna Get Even More Complicated’

Image zoom America Ferrera

Ferrera revealed her baby news on New Year’s Eve, sharing a photo on Instagram of Williams, 38, and Sebastian smiling at her growing baby bump.

“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! 🥰 Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch,” she wrote in the caption.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.