America Ferrera Will Return to Superstore for Series Finale: 'A Joyful and Bittersweet Goodbye'

Amy is coming back to Cloud 9!

America Ferrera will reprise her role as Amy Sosa in workplace comedy Superstore for the one-hour series finale on March 25, NBC announced Wednesday. Ferrera originally left the show after the second episode of the current season, it's sixth.

"You can lighten up a little bit now because Amy is back!" NBC wrote on Twitter alongside a first-look photo of Ferrera, 36, back in her Cloud 9 vest.

The actress re-posted the news on her Instagram page, writing, "Surprise! 🤗Amy's back! So glad I got to play with my @nbcsuperstore family for the big series finale. It was a joyful and bittersweet goodbye that we can't wait to share with our amazing fans."

In her final episode last year, Ferrera's character departs for a new job in California after breaking up with Jonah (played by Ben Feldman).

"It's an emotional one for sure," Ferrera previously told PEOPLE of the episode. "The show is a comedy and most of the times, stays very true to that DNA. But this episode of Amy leaving is definitely a tearjerker — was for me, was for me on set, was for me while we were filming."

Calling her last day on set "super surreal," the Ugly Betty star added, "I just feel like I just like, numbed out and didn't really like, accept that it was coming to an end until the very last minute. When they called wrap, I think I remember like, gasping as if I wasn't fully aware that this was my last day and my last shot, which I was obviously."

"But there was something about when they called wrap on me that just felt like a complete surprise to me," she said. "And then I just felt all the feelings all at once, but I had been sort of avoiding feeling for a while and I was supposed to be done in March, but because of the pandemic we got shut down. So it's sort of been this prolonged goodbye."

As for what she would miss most on the set of Superstore, Ferrera said it would have to be the "laughing."

"I feel like for five years, my job was to show up and make people laugh and laugh myself with people I loved working with," she said. "I don't know that I ever have laughed so hard on any job before. So, I'm gonna miss that being a part of my daily life. I hope that there will be other things that make me laugh, but I don't know that I'll be laughing as much or as hard as I did on the set."