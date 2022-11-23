America Ferrera Reunites with 'Ugly Betty' 's Vanessa Williams and Michael Urie: 'Some Things Never Change'

It's not the first time longtime friends, who played Betty, Marc and Wilhelmina on the ABC series, have shared a fun reunion snap

By
Published on November 23, 2022 05:09 PM
Photo: America Ferrera/Instagram

America Ferrera and her Ugly Betty costars Vanessa Williams and Michael Urie wasted no time getting into character when they reunited.

The 38-year-old actress shared a series of photos of the trio. In one snap, the stars show off their signature facial expressions from the ABC show. They also posed together with their tongues out for a silly shot and were all smiles for another picture in the Instagram carousel.

"Betty & Marc & Wilhelmina. Some things never change. ❤️❤️❤️ #uglybettyfamilyforever #reunion," Ferrera wrote, name-checking their characters from the series.

This is not the first time that Ferrera and Williams, 59, have reunited. Ferrera joined the pair's former castmate Ana Ortiz in supporting Williams at Sondheim on Sondheim, a benefit concert that took place at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in July 2017.

After the performance, Ferrera and Ortiz, 51, made sure to snap a picture of their Ugly Betty reunion. Ferrera then shared the photo on her Instagram with a beautiful message, while also giving a shout-out to Jesse Tyler Ferguson 's performance at the event.

"Pretty sure our seat neighbors at The Hollywood Bowl last night were so over me and @therealanaortiz screaming "Go Vanessa" really loudly. But that's how our #uglybettyfamily rolls. @vanessawilliamsofficial killed it at Sondheim on Sondheim. And @jessetyler Knocked it out! Seeing my #UglyBettyFamily always makes me so happy! #familiaforever #redeyes," the Superstore alum wrote at the time.

MICHAEL URIE
Andrew Eccles/ABC/Getty

In 2020, Ferrera opened up about playing Betty from 2006 to 2010 on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

"First of all, I loved this character, I loved this world," she said, per Entertainment Tonight. "I loved my cast. To have the feeling that this character, this story, is so needed in the culture right now."

She added, "I just have a gut instinct that it's going to speak so strongly to so many people, myself included. ... I loved every minute of being Betty."

America Ferrera

She also opened up about the impact the show had on personal life.

"The hoopla and the whirlwind that happened around it was challenging and exhausting and my whole life changed," she explained. "It wasn't really being famous, it was what it did for my personal relationships, what it did to my familial relationships."

After Ugly Betty ended, Ferrera married husband Ryan Piers Williams and the pair share two children — son Sebastian Piers, 4, and daughter Lucia Marisol, 2.

