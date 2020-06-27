Happy Anniversary! America Ferrera Posts Sweet Throwback Photo to Celebrate 15 Years with Her Husband

"Thank you for choosing me every day. I choose you too. Here's to the next 15," America Ferrera said

Always and forever.

America Ferrera took a trip down memory lane on Saturday, as the Superstore star, 36, celebrated a special milestone with her husband Ryan Piers Williams.

“15 years ago today, these baby faces fell hard and fast in love,” she wrote alongside an adorable throwback photo of the pair cozying up together. “They grew up together. They built a life together. And now they have 2 babies of their own."

"You have always felt like home to me @ryanpierswilliams since our first 9-hour-meeting over enchiladas & refried beans. I love our crazy adventure in this life together," she added. "Thank you for choosing me every day. I choose you too. Here's to the next 15."

Image zoom Ryan Piers Williams (L) and America Ferrera John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

The longtime loves, who tied the knot in 2011, recently had an exciting milestone to celebrate: the birth of their second child, daughter Lucia Marisol.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family," Ferrera announced last month.

“Everyone is healthy and happy!" Williams added in his own announcement post.

The pair is also parents to 2-year-old son Sebastian.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the ways in which the couple has been able to celebrate meaningful occasions, Williams has found ways to keep things special.

In honor of Ferrera’s 36th birthday in April, Williams threw his then-pregnant wife a surprise Zoom birthday party so she could still be with her loved ones, even though they had to physically be apart.

"My sneaky and dear husband @ryanpierswilliams surprised me with a zoom birthday party yesterday!” the actress wrote at the time. "I have to be honest, I’ve seen a million of these posted and thought ‘how could that be fun?’ But as you can see from these pictures, I was completely overwhelmed with joy & love!"