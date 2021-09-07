Amelia Hamlin Posts Cryptic 'Never Settle' Quote amid Scott Disick Relationship Drama

The couple is "going through a rocky patch," according to a source

Amelia Gray Hamlin posted a cryptic quote on Instagram Monday, as a source told PEOPLE she and her boyfriend Scott Disick are going through a "rocky patch."

"Never settle for less. Not with your job, your friends, and especially not with your heart," the quote read. "Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best."

In a brief note alongside the quote, which she posted on her Instagram Story, Hamlin wrote: "This is it."

Hamlin, 20, and Disick, 38, are both separately on the East Coast and according to a source, they didn't fly in from Los Angeles together.

Disick recently made headlines for seemingly shading his ex and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, in an alleged Instagram DM to another ex of hers, Younes Bendjima.

Last week, Bendjima posted an alleged screenshot in which Disick sent him a photo of Kardashian, 42, straddling her boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, on vacation and wrote, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."

Bendjima, 28, allegedly responded: "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. P.S. I ain't your bro."

"Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately," Bendjima captioned the screenshot, addressing Disick. "Couldn't miss this one. He [had] been playing around for too long, [I'm too] tired to stay quiet and be the nice guy."

Hamlin seemed to react to the drama on her Instagram Story Sunday, when she shared a photo of herself wearing a tank top that said, "Don't you have a girlfriend?"

According to a source, Disick and Hamlin — who were first linked in October 2020 — are having issues.

"Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch," the source said Monday. "It's partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him."

As for Kardashian, a separate source told PEOPLE last week that she "was surprised, but not shocked" by the alleged DM. "Scott has always had a difficult time accepting that Kourtney is happy with someone else," the source said. "He is especially threatened by her relationship with Travis."

According to the source, Kardashian — who shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with Disick — was "disappointed" that he chose to stir up drama.