Amelia Gray Hamlin Dances Alongside Mom Lisa Rinna and 93-Year-Old Grandmother Lois: 'My Besties'

Lisa Rinna celebrated her mother Lois' 93rd birthday this week after not seeing her for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic

Amelia Gray Hamlin is living it up with the women of her family.

The 19-year-old influencer shared a sweet multi-generational video on Instagram Monday featuring her mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, and her 93-year-old grandmother Lois. Hamlin danced alongside her family members doing choreographed TikTok moves to Playboi Carti's song "Shoota."

"MY BESTIES. this was the funniest thing i have ever done. love you nana 🥺 93😭😭😭😭🤍🤍🤍🤍 3 generations. LOVE YOU!!!!!!" Hamlin captioned the video, which sees the three smiling together as they show off their dance skills.

The family celebrated Lois' 93rd birthday on Monday. Rinna shared a gallery of family photos and videos on Instagram to celebrate her mother, writing, "Today My Mom, Lois Rinna is 93! We love her so much, you all love her, so let's get up and Dance for Lois Now!!!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOIS!!!!! You are the Queen!!! 🎉🍾💃🏻🍸❤️🎈🎊✨🎂🥂👑♊️"

Monday was also Rinna's first time seeing Lois in person in a year and a half due to the pandemic, she explained in another sweet post, adding that she is "SO HAPPY!!!!!!!!"

