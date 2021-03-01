The two were first linked in October

Amelia Hamlin Posts New Photos with Boyfriend Scott Disick, Calls Him Her 'Dream Man'

Amelia Hamlin isn't shy about her love for boyfriend Scott Disick.

Hamlin posted two new photos of the couple on her Instagram Story Sunday, gushing over the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

"My dream man," she captioned a shot of the two sitting at a table together.

In another shot, Hamlin, 19, gives Disick, 37, an adoring look as he wraps his arm around her waist.

The loved-up photos come just weeks after the pair made their relationship Instagram official in honor of Valentine's Day.

Disick, who has been rocking platinum blonde hair lately, shared a photo of the two at dinner. "Why so serious," he captioned the shot.

In a second photo, which he captioned "Just kiddin," the couple laughed at the camera as Disick rested his arm on Hamlin's chair.

Since late October, Disick has been spotted several times with Hamlin, who is the youngest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

The couple rang in the New Year together in Mexico before returning to Los Angeles.

Disick shares three children — Mason, 11, Reign, 6, and Penelope, 8 — with ex Kourtney Kardashian.