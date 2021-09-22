The 20-year-old model previously shared a similar cryptic quote the same day that news broke of the couple's split

Amelia Gray Hamlin Posts Cryptic Quote About 'What's Not for You' After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Gray Hamlin has shared another mysterious message in wake of her breakup with Scott Disick earlier this month.

Hamlin, 20, posted the cryptic quote on Wednesday, two weeks after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the former couple had split.

"The longer you entertain what's not for you, the longer you postpone what is," the quote read, with the phrase, "Read that again," written beneath.

amelia hamlin Credit: Amelia Hamlin/Instagram

Disick, 38, had just been called out for allegedly shading ex Kourtney Kardashian's PDA with boyfriend Travis Barker in leaked direct messages to Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima shortly before his split from Hamlin.

"Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch," a source said at the time. "It's partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him."

Though both spent Labor Day weekend on the East Coast, another source told PEOPLE that Hamlin and Disick did not spend it together.

Amelia Hamlin, Scott Disick Amelia Hamlin, Scott Disick | Credit: Amelia Hamlin/Instagram

The same day news of their breakup surfaced, Hamlin shared a different cryptic quote seemingly addressing her feelings about the situation.

"Never settle for less. Not with your job, your friends, and especially not with your heart," the quote read. "Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best." She added "This is it" alongside the message.

One day later, Hamlin confidently strutted down the runway in Bronx and Banco's New York Fashion Week show.

Amelia Hamlin/Scott Disick Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick | Credit: Amelia Hamlin/instagram

Hamlin's mother Lisa Rinna had expressed concerns about her daughter's relationship with Disick prior to their split. In June, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, said on an episode of RHOBH that she was "nervous" about the situation in a conversation with Erika Girardi.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this month, Rinna said that she had attempted to play nice with Disick while he dated her daughter.