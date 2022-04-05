Inspired by the 1976 novel by Anne Rice, Interview with the Vampire follows the story of a tumultuous relationship between two vampires Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncour

First Look at AMC's Interview with the Vampire Characters Created for a 'Modern Audience'

Anne Rice's vampiric world is coming to life again.

Inspired by her classic novel of the same name, AMC will premiere the series Interview with the Vampire later this year. PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of the series shows some of the book's famed characters — including Louis de Pointe du Lac (played by Game of Thrones' Jacob Anderson) and Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) — in their gothic setting.

If the AMC series follows Rice's book — as well as the 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt — the two vampires will be thrust into a love/hate affair that plagues their immortal life. Also central to the plotline is Claudia (played by Bailey Bass) a young girl who becomes part of their family.

Photos tease the vampires' connection, as well as some of the New Orleans-based social settings they'll find themselves in.

Another photo of the show's lead sees vampire Louis (who, in the book, tells a reporter his life story as a blood-sucking being) playing in a poker tournament with a cigar in hand.

A new character, seemingly a lounge singer named Antoinette Brown (Maura G Hooper), is introduced in one of the photos as well. She performs as the vampires look on.

Other photos preview Louis and Lestat's relationship as they're pictured together around New Orleans.

The show's executive producer, Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify) told PEOPLE about the importance of upholding Rice's legacy in modern storytelling.

"Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility," he said. "What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book to television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters sing for a modern audience."

The goal of the AMC adaptation isn't just to preserve The Vampire Chronicles but to reignite a passion for Rice's work. "We are hoping that this series compels the Anne Rice fan to rediscover her works. We are also hoping that those viewers who have never read an Anne Rice novel go running to the bookstore eager to understand what all the fuss is about," Johnson added.