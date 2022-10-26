Ambyr Childers Requests Restraining Order Against Ex Randall Emmett for Alleged Emotional and Verbal Abuse

Ambyr Childers was denied a temporary emergency order against her ex-husband Randall Emmett, but will have a hearing on Nov. 14

By
Published on October 26, 2022 04:57 PM
Ambyr Childers Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Randall Emmett for Emotional and Verbal Abuse
Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ambyr Childers has filed for a restraining order against her ex-husband Randall Emmett.

The request, which was first reported by the Los Angeles Times and obtained by PEOPLE, claims the You actress suffered "legitimate fear for [her] safety and well-being."

Childers' temporary emergency order was denied, but a formal hearing on the restraining order will be Nov. 14.

A rep for Emmett, 51, told PEOPLE: "Randall is very pleased the court agrees that there was no merit to any of these claims and denied the request."

Childers' team declined to comment.

Paperwork filed in the L.A. County Superior Court stated that Childers, 34, filed for the order after she says she found "threatening" messages between Emmett and his attorney. In the email, Emmett's attorney, Benjamin Valencia, allegedly wrote: "When will you get some real money together so we can take this c--- out once and for all. This is not good for your girls."

Emmett allegedly responded, "I don't have real money for this and you know it," and later called Childers a "psycho."

Valencia did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ambyr Childers Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Randall Emmett for Emotional and Verbal Abuse
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Childers' claim questioned the meaning of the alleged emails. "It's the finality and desperation of those words that scare me the most. If not the infliction of physical harm on me, would the money be to set me up?" she wrote. "Is it some sort of bribe for law enforcement? With Randy's history of illegal and/or intimidating activity, nothing is off the table, and all possible interpretations make me fear for my safety."

She added, "And in the event it's part of some kind of mind game, where the intimidation is the point, the conduct is abusive and needs to be stopped."

Childers also claimed that during their marriage, "Randy [was] emotionally and verbally abusing me, gaslighting me, and manipulating me," and alleged Emmett put a tracking device on her car.

Emmett, who is a movie and television producer, was married to Childers from 2009 to 2017. They share two daughters — Rylee, 8, and London, 12.

Emmett also has a third daughter, Ocean, 1, from his prior engagement to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

Kent and Emmett called off their engagement in October 2021. In April, Kent said she and Emmett were "parallel parenting," though it wasn't her preferred method of communication.

"We parallel parent and I'm trying to move to zero contact. We'll see how that goes," she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

