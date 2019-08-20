Ambyr Childers Blasts Lala Kent for Sharing Photos of Her and Randall Emmett's Children

Actress Ambyr Childers is speaking out about her children with ex-husband Randall Emmett.

On Monday, Childers, 31, shared an Instagram Story in which she addressed Emmett’s fiancée, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, who had posted a series of photos of Emmett and Childers’ daughters to her Instagram Story earlier that day.

Emmett and Childers share daughters London, 9, and Rylee, 5. The couple finalized their divorce in December 2017.

“Since you don’t want to answer my text messages, I’ll try here,” Childers — who appears in Netflix’s “You” — began her message.

“Lala, I appreciate your love towards my children, but until you’re officially their stepmother please refrain from posting my children on social media! I hope [you] understand where I’m coming from. Many thanks,” she wrote.

In the snaps shared to her Instagram Story on Monday, Kent showed Emmett and Childers’ daughters playing with makeup, relaxing poolside, drawing and working out. Emmett, 48, also shared videos and photos of the girls on Monday.

Image zoom Ambyr Childers/ Instagram

Image zoom Lala Kent/ Instagram

Image zoom

In April, Kent, 28, said during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show that she and Emmett plan to start a family soon after tying the knot next year.

“All I want in my whole life is to be a mama,” she shared. “I’m meant to be a mom, for sure.”

“We originally said two years after we get married, but Rand told me that we can start, like, right after we get married,” the reality star added.

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules‘ Lala Kent Wants to Have Kids as Soon as She’s Married: ‘I’m Meant to Be a Mom’

Image zoom Ambyr Childers; Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Mike Pont/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Emmett proposed to Kent during a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in September 2018, where they also celebrated her 28th birthday.

“This weekend has been an amazing one for the two of us! It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock,” Kent told PEOPLE of Emmett’s proposal.

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules‘ Lala Kent Engaged to Boyfriend Randall Emmett

In May, Kent announced that the pair will tie the knot on April 18 next year.

“Anyone that wants me to do anything on April 18, I officially can’t,” she explained on her Instagram Story at the time.

“Because that’s the day I get to marry my baby!” she happily continued, as she and Emmett cheered together. “We got a date! Yeah, buddy!”