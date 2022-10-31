Comedian Amber Ruffin Says 'Cancellations' in Comedy 'Aren't Sticking' Because People 'Move On'

Amber Ruffin is sharing her thoughts on how cancel culture impacts comedy.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet at the Ebony Power 100 Gala on Saturday, Ruffin explained how canceling a celebrity doesn't always impact their career in the way some would expect.

To start, the Late Night writer, 43, noted that cancel culture isn't always due to a person's behavior. "I think that sometimes people get canceled because people get bored and they're looking for something to do," she said.

Oftentimes, however, Ruffin said a comedian's cancellation is sparked by something controversial. "I think, most of the time, people get canceled because that is the consequences for their actions," she explained. "And, you know, we're saying cancel, but that's not true."

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

In her experience, Ruffin believed not everyone who gets "canceled" actually stays canceled. She referenced Kanye West's recent anti-Semitic comments — which have led to a financial fallout from brand partnerships upended — as one cancelation that could stick.

"Ain't nobody being canceled except maybe Kanye. Geez," she said. "He might be the only one true canceling, cause damn."

But even in the comedy community, those canceled don't stay down too long, Ruffin said. She referenced Louis C.K., who was "canceled" in 2017 after sexual misconduct allegations against him surfaced. However, despite public outrage at the comedian's behavior (which he later admitted to and apologized for), he has since re-entered the comedy scene.

"A lot of those people that we canceled a minute ago, they're [on] tour and s—, she continued. "Louis C.K. is on tour, people are fine. These cancellations, these cancelings are not sticking. So I think people are experiencing consequences for their actions and then they're moving on."

Heidi Gutman/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Ruffin, who currently hosts Peacock late night series The Amber Ruffin Show, could step further into the comedy scene herself — should rumors about her possible Daily Show involvement be true.

After host Trevor Noah announced he was leaving the series, Ruffin addressed if she'd consider the role.

"I think it's very nice that people think of me for that position," she said in conversation on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "I'm so honored — and who knows, cause I didn't think I'd be on The Jennifer Hudson Show."

Ruffin isn't the only comedian to address the widespread acceptance of cancel culture. Marlon Wayans, who appeared in 2004 film White Chicks, addressed a question about whether the movie would be accepted in today's climate.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I don't know what planet we're on, where you think people don't need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled," Wayans told BuzzFeed. "If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor."