The Amber Rose Show premieres on Friday at 11 p.m. ET on VH1

Amber Rose and French Montana Aren't Hooking Up Behind Closed Doors – but They Might Be Sharing a Good Cry

Amber Rose have shared intimate moments together – but it’s not what you think.

The mom, model and anti-slut-shaming activist is debuting her new celebrity interview and pop culture series, The Amber Rose Show, on Friday, and she has none other than “dear friend” French Montana as one of her first guests.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the show’s premiere episode, the pair have a chuckle over how Rose, 32, and her “boo,” 31, sparked dating rumors by simply spending time in public together.

“The next day it was just all over the Internet that we’re boyfriend girlfriend,” says Rose. “It’s like, you can’t even hang with somebody, like, in Hollywood and it’s like all of a sudden are f—ing.”

Interestingly, Montana’s ex Khloé Kardashian recently made a similar point about being subject to speculation over her love life.

“If I’m ‘spotted’ hanging with a guy at a party – even if I’m just saying hi for a quick second – it immediately becomes a negative headline about how many guys I’m dating or how I’m getting into a new relationship,” she wrote in a blog on her website and app. “Men don’t get that reputation! They get a pat on the back. It irritates me.”

On Friday’s episode of The Amber Rose Show, the rapper explains that his relationship with Rose goes deeper than dating, saying, “You’re like my psychiatrist – I always come to you when I have problems.”

She adds, “We literally – can I say that we’ve cried together before?”

He gets bashful before saying with a laugh: “She cried, I can’t cry.”

More seriously, the rapper reveals, “I have to come to her sometimes just to catch my balance, like you know–”

“Talk to a real bitch,” Rose interjects.