Amber Rose Cancels Annual SlutWalk to Protect Her Energy After Being Surrounded by 'Toxic' People

Amber Rose has canceled her annual SlutWalk after being surrounded by “toxic” people.

Rose, who is expecting her second child, revealed the news on Instagram on Tuesday, explaining, “I just have to protect my energy and peace.”

“I stopped being friends with about 20 ppl last year,” Rose, 35, wrote. “I’ve had friends steal jewelry and money for me, sleep with my BF’s behind my back, male friends lying and telling people we were sleeping together, alcoholic drug addicts and abusive friends, toxic personality friends.”

The star shared that she “even had a friend call social services on me twice (for no f—— reason) only to sue me for calling her and cursing her out (when I found out it was her) smh that phone call cost me $168,000.”

“Man, the list goes on you have no idea. The funny thing is I never snitched publicly on anyone. Ain’t that some s—?” she continued.

Rose continued by describing herself as “extremely unproblematic,” adding that “I don’t start fights. I don’t do drugs. I’m as sweet as pie and constantly get walked all over.”

Despite her constant battles, Rose explained she is grateful for her life as she prepares to welcome baby number two.

“I’m so happy God has blessed me with a new baby and an amazing man to help me through all the turmoil,” Rose wrote.

Rose revealed in April that she is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Def Jams A&R Vice President Alexander “AE” Edwards. It will be the couple’s first child together.

Rose is already mom to 6-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

She went on to share that the negativity in her life has forced her to lay low during her pregnancy.

“No toxicity will be tolerated over here only positive vibes,” she continued. “F— fake friends and their weirdo s—. I’d rather just have my family and my team. P.S. this is also why I’m not having my Slut Walk this year.”

Rose hosted her fourth annual SlutWalk in Los Angeles in October 2018.

The march aims to empower women and end rape culture, victim-blaming and body-shaming.

Rose previously told PEOPLE in 2016 that she launched the walk after being moved by a photo of a young woman wearing pasties with the words “Still Not Asking for It” written on her chest.

“I wanted to do something,” said Rose who is well-known for her own revealing, body-confident fashion choices. “The point is you can wear whatever you want and it’s not an invitation.”

“SlutWalk completely changed my life,” she said. “I view things differently. I want it to get to the point where calling a girl a ‘ho’ or a ‘slut’ is so out of reach. We women aren’t settling for that anymore.”