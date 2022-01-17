Amber Rose Calls 2015 Tweet About Kanye West 'Immature,' Says Kardashians Didn't 'Deserve That'

"Life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl. I just wanna spread love and positivity," Amber Rose wrote Sunday on her Instagram Story

Amber Rose is expressing remorse for a 2015 tweet in which she referred to the Kardashian family as the "Kartrashians."

The 38-year-old model, who previously dated Kim Kardashian's now-ex Kanye West, addressed the tweet on her Instagram Story Sunday, writing, "Man F--- that old ass tweet."

"I started my Slutwalk and helped Millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against Slut shaming so something amazing came out of it," said Rose. "Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y'all shouldn't co-sign that either."

Rose went on to say her 2015 comments were "old and immature af of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made," referring to West, 44.

Rose ended her post, "Moving forward ... Learn from my mistakes. We all have kids and family's [sic]. Life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl. I just wanna spread love and positivity – Muva."

The original tweet, which she posted in February 2015, was a reply to a since-deleted tweet of West's. Rose's read, "I'll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they're done with u."

Rose also said in her Sunday Instagram Story that she "never got an apology for" the rapper's " '30 Showers' comments," referring to an interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club that same month in which he said, "I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim."

"It's very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that's with Amber Rose," West also said in the interview, according to Entertainment Tonight.

There appears to be no bad blood between Rose and Kardashian, 41, today, however. Back in February 2016, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum posted an Instagram snap of herself alongside Rose, just one week after the latter lashed out at West for dissing her young son on social media. (West later apologized for his actions.)

Despite the friendly selfie, Rose maintained in a chat with PEOPLE later that year that it "was the one and only time I've ever spoken to Kim."

"I don't necessarily like [Kim]'s husband; she knows that," Rose said at the time. "Me and her aren't best friends — I don't think we ever will be — but I like her. I think she's a nice girl."