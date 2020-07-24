"I’m so mad the world will never see how high you could have soared," Amber Riley wrote in a touching social media tribute

Amber Riley Reveals She Says Naya Rivera’s Name Every Day to Honor Her Late Friend

Amber Riley is opening up about how she is honoring her late Glee costar, Naya Rivera.

In a touching social media tribute posted on Thursday, Riley, 34, shared a slideshow of photos featuring the two together as she began her caption by writing that the pair had the "best duets on the show."

"Miss you baby girl and I love you #NayaRivera," she wrote. "I’m so mad the world will never see how high you could have soared. Her brain was brilliant. She was smart and as quick as a whip. Always had me in stitches, we would be in tears laughing so hard at one another."

Riley expressed that there was never any competition, shade or intimidation between the two stars, "just pure adoration and mutual respect," adding, "You deserved better. You were so much more than just this show. Your talent outshined us all so many times!"

Riley then wrote about one of her favorite moments with Rivera that happened while they were on tour, before comparing herself to the late actress and writing that they were alike in many ways.

"We love hard, and protect our own, and we don’t take no s--- from anyone," she wrote. "We can either slice you with our words, or bring you comfort with that same breath. Dealer’s choice."

"I say your name everyday and hold you in my heart, just like I do Cory [Monteith]," Riley added.

Riley then noted how the former cast and crew of the hit FOX series have been coming together to show their love for one another, inspired by Rivera.

"Your presence brought so much excitement, so much passion, so much joy, and in your absence you’re STILL holding us accountable and getting us together," she wrote. "I’ve cried until my tear ducts have dried out, now it’s time to celebrate the fact that us mere humans got to experience walking through life with an earth angel. Rest well. I pray you found the peace we all are searching for."

Rivera accidentally drowned while swimming at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, with her 4-year-old son, Josey. Law officials recovered her body from the water on July 13, five days after she was reported missing.