"I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black," Amber Riley announced on Instagram late Monday night

Amber Riley Is Engaged to Boyfriend Desean Black: He 'Changed My Mind' About 'This Kind of Love'

Amber Riley is heading to the altar!

The former Glee actress, 34, is engaged to boyfriend Desean Black, she announced on Instagram late Monday evening.

First posting a romantic photo of the couple, Riley went on to share a video of herself admiring her fiancé from behind ("Mmm mmm mmm, that's my husband. ... With your fine a--! " she said, which drew a laugh from Black) and showing off her new bling.

"There was a time when I thought I didn't want or deserve this kind of love," Riley wrote in her caption. "I'm looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this."

"I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black," she continued. "I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! "What God has joined together, let no man separate. #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove."

Black shared the same post to his Instagram feed, writing in his heartfelt caption, "Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it's a clear indication that you're doing the right thing. Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you've never experienced, it's another clear indication that you've found the one."

"Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away. So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring 💍 on it," he continued. "I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black 😍. #happilyengaged A king will always protect his Queen. #blacklove #engaged."

Multiple Glee alums shared well wishes for Riley on her post, like Matthew Morrison who wrote, "Elated for you, my friend. You deserve the world! Wishing you all the happiness ... Congrats!" alongside engagement ring and red heart emojis.

The also newly engaged Jenna Ushkowitz dropped a string of red heart emojis in support, to which Riley playfully replied, "Twinsies!"

Last month, Riley revealed more about the couple's relationship's genesis in a screenshot of their initial conversation.

"Hi Desean, how are you," read her DM message to her future husband. In his follow-up, Black replied, "Hey beautiful I'm doing great and you???"

Riley revealed the conversation alongside a sweet photo of the couple, which showed Black planting a kiss on the actress and singer's forehead.