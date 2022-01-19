Amber Riley told fans she "despise[s]" being called Mercedes, and asked them to "put some respect on [her] name"

Amber Riley Asks Fans to Stop Calling Her By Glee Character's Name: 'I Don't Answer to It'

Amber Riley is asking fans to create a distance between her real life persona and one of her most famous roles.

Riley, 35, posted a plea to Twitter Saturday asking people to "respect" her name and stop referring to her as Mercedes, the name of her character on the hit Fox sitcom Glee.

"I despise when ppl call me Mercedes," Riley, who played Mercedes Jones from 2009 through 2015, tweeted. "Put some respect on my name. Call me AMBER or RILEY."

She added, "It's wild that I even have to say that. No shade to the show/character that gave me a career, but please stop this shit. I don't answer to it, and if you do it facetiously I'll block you."

In a follow-up tweet, Riley explained that she feels "reduced" to a single role when called by her Glee character's name.

"I've done too much in my career to be reduced to one role," she wrote. "Whether you respect the work I've done or not, I don't really care, BUT basic human decency is to recognize me as a person and use my actual name. Boundaries."

Since starring in Glee, Riley has appeared in multiple projects, including The Wiz Live!, Straight Outta Oz, Nobody's Fool, Infamous and A Black Lady Sketch Show. She most recently starred in the holiday film Christmas Déjà Vu.

Ashley Nicole Black, a writer and actress on Black Lady Sketch Show, replied to Riley's tweet, asking her costar, "Who we fighting, AMBER???"

Riley replied, Life girl, LIFE!," alongside two crying-laughing emojis.

In a later tweet, Riley added, "As a black woman I've learned i have to advocate for myself and set clear boundaries because no one else will do it for me! (Well my fiancé will but he just be wantin to beat ppl up, I'm the safer option)."

The singer and actress previously opened up about self-care and self-love in a July interview with PEOPLE.

At the time, Riley said self-love is "not a destination," but rather a "forever journey," explaining, "It's not a place that you are ever going to arrive."