Amber Portwood Says She 'Can't Do' Teen Mom OG Anymore: 'I Have to Quit This Show'

Amber Portwood dropped a bombshell on Monday night, telling fans on Twitter that she wants to “quit” Teen Mom OG.

The MTV star’s tweets came after she made a heartbreaking revelation, telling Kristina Anderson — stepmother to her daughter Leah — that she had suffered a miscarriage when she was still with ex-fiancé Matt Baier.

“I can’t do this anymore,” Portwood, 28, tweeted. “I have to quit this show.”

Portwood opened up about her miscarriage after Anderson revealed she had suffered from an ectopic pregnancy in which the fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus.

In a third tweet, the mother of two wrote, “All I wanted was for @krissyK01 is her to not feel alone and when she bravely said it on camera that really gave me strength to speak to her and let her know I understand and I am here for her. She was heartbroken. I could see it in her eyes.”

Anderson, who had her fallopian tubes tied, said her doctors couldn’t save the baby.

“I went to the doctor, did the ultrasound and they found the heartbeat,” Anderson told Portwood. “They told me there was nothing they could do.”

Anderson is married to Gary Shirley, Portwood’s ex and the father of her 9-year-old daughter Leah. Anderson and Shirley share 3-year-old daughter Emilee. Portwood also has another child, 6-month-old son James, with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

“I never told anybody, but when I was with Matt I had a miscarriage,” Portwood told Anderson. “I didn’t have my tubes tied, but I know how that feels.”

Later, Portwood told Glennon in private that her miscarriage caused her to spiral into a depression.

“I was just trying to tell her I know how she feels. It does suck,” she said. “It’s a certain depression that you hit like you can’t explain and then you start blaming yourself a bit.”

She added, “It takes a while to move forward. It’s pretty intense.”

