Amber Portwood Walks Out of Teen Mom OG Reunion, Says She 'Can't Trust' Gary Shirley's Wife

"She has sat there and got in the way of me and my daughter over and over and over again," Amber Portwood said during the Teen Mom OG reunion

Amber Portwood cut her Teen Mom reunion segment short after telling ex Gary Shirley that she "can't trust" his wife when it comes to parenting their daughter.

Part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion aired Tuesday night on MTV, featuring the moment that Portwood, 30, walked off camera, ending her appearance with Shirley after watching a montage of moments from past episodes. Portwood and Shirley share 12-year-old daughter Leah, and she is also mom to son James, 2½, with ex Andrew Glennon.

Portwood said, according to E! News, that Shirley's wife Kristina Shirley has gotten "in the way of me and my daughter," which he denied.

"I'm going to stop this right now because we're going to end this," Portwood said during the episode. "I'm going to end this on a positive note. Thank you, Gary, so much for that. I really enjoyed seeing that. That was amazing to actually hear you sticking up for me, but your wife is absolutely horrible at it."

"Gary, I appreciate you. You know it. We've known each other for how many years? Fifteen years now, and I'm going tell you right now, you are a great person," she continued, standing up from the couch. "You've always been there for me when I've asked you to be there for me. You said I could trust you and I did trust you. But I can't trust your wife, and she has sat there and got in the way of me and my daughter over and over and over again as you have tried to push me toward my daughter."

"So I'm going to go ahead and leave. Thank you so much, though, honestly. You have a good day," she added, as Shirley said, "[Kristina is] not getting in the way of your daughter."

Last month, Portwood told PEOPLE she was going back to school after getting accepted to Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, planning to pursue a bachelor's degree in psychology in applied behavior analysis. "This is something I've been waiting for for so long," she said.

In addition to her own personal goals, the reality star said she also wants to go back to school to set a good example for her kids about the importance of never giving up on yourself.

"I want to show them that you can always turn a negative into a positive. It's a good message for my kids to see in the future that, 'Hey, this is what I did. And you can do it too,' " she said. "I want them to see that no matter what you've been through, you can change. Anybody can change. So just make life what you want to make it, and make it better."