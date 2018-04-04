Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Says She Was 'Ungluing at the Seams' During Blow-Ups with Ex Matt Baier

Amber Portwood is opening up about the physical abuse allegations she made against ex-fiancé Matt Baier in recent episodes Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition.

The Teen Mom OG star, 27, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that the biggest hurdle in her relationship with Baier was that she “was very naïve to what he was doing.”

“I was kind of blinded because I thought we were in love, I guess. When you want something so bad and you think that you have it, you kind of try to hold onto it even through the bad things that happen,” she says. “I learned very quickly you can’t change a person, especially somebody who’s a lot older than you and they’re already set in their ways.”

As for her claims on Marriage Boot Camp, the reality star would not go into further detail about the allegations other than to say: “He knows what he did and he knows all of the things he’s done when we were together, so that’s on his head. Me, I just have to move forward and be happy with the person I’m with today and understand that was a different situation that completely turned me crazy.”

Portwood alleged that Baier physically assaulted her in the past, screaming at him during a recent episode of the WEtv show, “Why do you think I’m so angry? Because you put your f—— hands on me!”

Baier denied the claims on the show. He did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The MTV star says she believed she was “going insane” by his consistent denial of the allegations saying it “literally was just driving me insane to the point I broke down.”

“When you watch Marriage Boot Camp you literally see me ungluing at the seams,” says Portwood. “It is absolutely horrific. I haven’t acted that way in years. If you watch that show, you’re going to see once again a very unhappy person, a very angry and dramatic person that just cannot deal with a certain situation at the time.”

The mother of one broke things off with Baier last year and is now expecting her second child — a boy — with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, whom she met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp.

Portwood says she’s moved on completely from her relationship with Baier and has learned to embrace life to the fullest.

“I’m very glad that I got out of that relationship and I hope nothing but the best for him,” she says. “My life is a lot better and as a person, I’m a completely changed person.”

Baier has also moved on. He married Jennifer Kathleen Conlon in November.

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.