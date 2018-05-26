Sleep Tight! Amber Portwood Shares Adorable Photo of 'Sweet Little Baby' Son 'Fast Asleep'

Nighty night!

Three weeks after giving birth to her son James, Amber Portwood shared an adorable photo of her “sweet little baby” snoozing away.

“Sweet little baby James fast asleep,” the 28-year-old Teen Mom OG star captioned the photo, which showed her newborn sleeping on top of a blue blanket.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the MTV personality and boyfriend Andrew Glennon welcomed their son on May 8. Portwood also shares 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

Sweet little baby James fast asleep🤗🍼 pic.twitter.com/FFJJVJp5md — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 26, 2018

In response to the sweet image, Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus wrote, “Soooo cute omg.”

“I know right!” Portwood replied, adding that she was a “happy momma.”

I know right! Happy momma🤗 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 26, 2018

Although a source close to Portwood previously told PEOPLE that the reality star “spent almost her whole pregnancy feeling sick,” she couldn’t be happier to build a life with her boyfriend, whom she met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition last year, as a family of four.

“In spite of all that she was just so happy to be starting over with a guy like Andrew,” the source remarked. “And now that the baby is here, they are over the moon.”

Big Sis and little James! She was so excited to meet her little brother🤗 pic.twitter.com/aPavVdnTtY — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 9, 2018

Not long after the MTV personality gave birth to her son, the mother of two shared a sweet photo to Facebook of herself holding the adorable infant in the hospital. A day later, she also posted a snap of her daughter Leah smiling while holding her newborn baby brother in her arms.

“Big Sis and little James! She was so excited to meet her little brother,” Portwood captioned the loving snap.