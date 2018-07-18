Teen Mom Star Amber Portwood Shares Photo of 'Beautiful Baby James'

Amber Portwood hasn’t been shy about documenting her 2-month-old son James on Instagram — especially when he strikes an adorable pose.

On Tuesday, the Teen Mom star shared a new photo of her baby boy lounging peacefully while covered in a fuzzy blanket, with one arm sweetly stretched above his head.

“Beautiful baby James,” she captioned the photo.

Portwood, 28, welcomed James with her boyfriend Andrew Glennon on May 8. The MTV personality also shares 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

Last month, Portwood shared a photo of her daughter cradling the new addition to their family.

“I’ve just been thinking today how lucky I am to have these 2 beautiful and loving babies in my life,” she captioned the post. “And yes I still look at booboo as my my little baby. More big sis and bubby pics to come. Sending love everyone.”

Although a source close to Portwood previously told PEOPLE that the reality star “spent almost her whole pregnancy feeling sick,” she couldn’t be happier about her new life with Glennon, whom she met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition last year, as a family of four.

“In spite of all that she was just so happy to be starting over with a guy like Andrew,” said the source. “And now that the baby is here, they are over the moon.”