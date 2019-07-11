Amber Portwood allegedly pulled a machete on her boyfriend during an argument that resulted in her July 5 arrest.

According to an affidavit obtained by Radar Online, which detailed the alleged incident, Andrew Glennon claimed that the Teen Mom OG star allegedly took a handful of pills and “threatened to kill herself” before pulling the weapon on him.

Glennon, 35, stated that he and Portwood, 29, went looking for fireworks on the Geist Bridge in Indiana on July 4, but it was crowded and “they were were unable to get through the traffic,” the affidavit states, which resulted in Portwood getting upset.

“Mr. Glennon stated he dropped Ms. Portwood off at the home and he took [James] and drove around to let Ms. Portwood cool off,” the affidavit states, noting the couple’s 1-year-old son James.

Glennon then returned home, where he found the door was locked.

“Mr. Glennon stated when he got inside the home Ms. Portwood grabbed a shoe off the shoe rack and hit him with it,” the documents state. “Mr. Glennon stated he was holding [James] and he turned to the side to avoid him getting struck with the shoe. Mr. Glennon stated he then left again with [James] Mr. Glennon stated he kept calling her to gauge where she was at mentally and if things had cooled down.”

Image zoom Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon with son James Amber Portwood/Instagram

“Mr. Glennon stated it turned out her phone was in the car and that was why she was not answering. Mr. Glennon stated he drove around for about three hours, got her a gift and brought her food,” the documents read.

Upon returning home, Glennon said that he went upstairs, where Portwood “was coming at him like she was going to hit him.”

“Mr. Glennon stated Ms. Portwood told him to put [James] down. Mr. Glennon stated [James] was crying and upset and he was not going to put him down,” the documents continue.

After Glennon said that he “became visibly upset,” Portwood “then threatened to kill herself,” the documents read.

Glennon alleged in the documents that Portwood “went to her drawer and took a handful of Klonopin and tossed it back like it was nothing.”

After he told her that he “was going to call for help,” Glennon said Portwood then “regurgitated the pills.”

Then, Portwood “picked up a machete towards him and [James],” the documents read.

Glennon proceeded to lock himself and his son in the office, which resulted in Portwood hitting “the door with the machete and kicked the door and broke the handle,” the affidavit reads.

“Mr. Glennon stated that is when he called for help. Mr. Glennon stated Ms. Portwood then broke down and started crying,” the affidavit continues. “Mr. Glennon stated he took [James] downstairs and Ms. Portwood was sitting at the top of the stairs talking and crying.”

Image zoom Andrew Glennon and Amber Portwood Amber Portwood/Instagram

Glennon then met with Geist Patrol, which “called for backup” when Portwood began “yelling at the officer,” according to the affidavit.

He said they “both gave their story to the officer” and he stated Portwood “denied the incident with the pills and machete but admitted to hitting him while he was holding [James] and that is what she was arrested for,” the documents continue.

As to why Portwood owns the weapon, Glennon stated that she “has the machete as means of protection as she is unable to possess a firearm” and “got the machete after hearing a gunshot in the neighborhood,” the documents state.

The mother of two — she also also shares 10-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley, with whom she appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom — was arrested and charged with domestic battery on July 5 after allegedly assaulting Glennon.

According to the police report of the July 5 incident, obtained by TMZ, Glennon texted an officer on July 5 that he needed “help” and that he and James were in danger.

The report also claims that Portwood hit Glennon with her shoe on the right side of his neck, causing pain and abrasions, according to TMZ. The child was unharmed.

Additionally, Glennon says this was not the first time Portwood has hit him, TMZ reported.

On Tuesday, Glennon reportedly filed for sole custody of their son. And on Wednesday, Portwood was further charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to Page Six.

Image zoom Amber Portwood Marion County Police Department

A source told PEOPLE earlier on Wednesday that drugs were not a factor in the alleged violent dispute.

“The situation is a little more complicated than what’s been reported. There was an argument that escalated and now they aren’t allowed to communicate,” the source said. “There were no drugs involved.”

“This is a very challenging time for Amber, who loves her son more than anything,” the source added. “Now she will need to determine next steps following what just occurred, but she has a great lawyer.”

Portwood has been dating Glennon for two years. The MTV personality and Glennon met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition in 2017. She welcomed James with Glennon on May 8, 2018.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.