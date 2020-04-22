Amber Portwood Tears Up as She Says She Has 'a Lot of Guilt' Regarding Domestic Battery Case

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Amber Portwood is addressing her history of domestic violence.

The MTV star broke down in tears on Tuesday night’s Teen Mom OG when she was visited by her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley. The pair share an 11-year-old daughter, Leah.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When Shirley asked how Portwood was doing, she struggled to open up about her feelings after pleading guilty to domestic battery in a plea deal after assaulting ex Andrew Glennon. She has a 1-year-old son, James, with Glennon.

“All I know is my lawyers are saying don’t say anything. My tongue is completely tied,” Portwood said. “When you’re shut up how’re you supposed to say anything?”

She continued, “I just have a lot of guilt of not being aware of myself more than I should have. And I really do feel ashamed that I didn’t have that because I should after all the things I’ve done to change.”

RELATED: Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood Reveals She Called Ex Gary Shirley While Battling Suicidal Thoughts

On July 5, 2019, Portwood, 29, was arrested for attacking boyfriend Glennon while he was holding their son. The day after the incident, the MTV star was charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

The mother of two admitted she’d listened to leaked audio of herself the night she was arrested, telling Shirley she regretted her actions.

Image zoom Amber Portwood, her son James and her ex Andrew Glennon Amber Portwood/Instagram

Portwood began crying as she said, “I want my family. And I feel so bad. When I heard those audios, I felt ashamed, I felt disgusted.”

In October, Portwood was sentenced to 2. and a half years of probation, as well as court-ordered parenting classes.

RELATED: Teen Mom OG: Why Amber Portwood’s Ex Didn’t ‘Tell His Side of the Story’ After Her Arrest

While Portwood has yet to discuss the incident in detail, she previously denied the allegations during the Teen Mom OG reunion in September.

“I literally opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself,” she said. “Why would I jeopardize … you haven’t heard s— from me since then, haven’t gotten in trouble one time. But all of a sudden I’m running after him with a machete? You’re insane.”

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.