Amber Portwood Says She Doesn't Think She's a 'Good Mom' in Teen Mom: Family Reunion Sneak Peek

"Sometimes I don't feel like I am a mom," Amber Portwood says in PEOPLE's exclusive look at Teen Mom: Family Reunion

Amber Portwood is opening up about how she views herself as a mother on Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Tuesday's episode, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant — a life coach and psychology expert — has the show's cast of moms participate in another group session. This time around, each woman is required to say something positive about themselves and those that can relate to the statement are asked to stand up in agreement.

When Maci Bookout says she's a "good mom," everyone but Amber, 31, stands up. Dr. Bryant then asks why Amber doesn't feel the statement applies to her own life.

"Sometimes I don't feel like I am a mom," Amber says. "I let my anger kind of take over my life. I just wasn't a good mom. I wasn't there for my daughter when she needed me and I was an addict and in jail for fighting."

Asked by Dr. Bryant "what actions" she's taken to become a good mother, Amber says: "I've literally tried to just keep on being there for my daughter and be there for my son as much as I can."

"I've changed personally by taking better intervention classes, anger management classes," Amber says, adding that she does see a change within herself. "When I went to prison, I turned myself around but then I messed up again a couple of years ago."

"It was a whole decade in between," she continues. "And it's like, why every time that I have a child it might f--- me up."

Amber also says she doesn't believe her actions thus far qualify her as "a good mom" because she keeps "f---ing up."

Amber shares daughter Leah, 13, with ex Gary Shirley and son James, 3, with ex Andrew Glennon. The mother of two's rocky dynamic with Leah has also been well-documented.

During the Teen Mom OG season 9 reunion last year, Amber got into a heated argument with Gary, 35, upon learning that he was taking their daughter to a therapist without her knowledge. Gary said he didn't want to break Leah's trust by telling Amber of her counseling sessions.

"Here's the thing, I'm the mother. I need to understand what Leah is going through, so I believe the communication should be there for that," Amber said in response at the time. "I also think that Leah is a child. She is not an adult. She doesn't need to say anything, but you can tell me."