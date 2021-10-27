Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon are engaged in an ongoing custody battle over 3½-year-old son James

Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Denies Ex Andrew Glennon's Claim That She Used Drugs While Pregnant

Amber Portwood's ex Andrew Glennon has put forth allegations about her drug use in a recent court filing, which she denies.

In the latest update in the ongoing custody case between the former couple, who share 3½-year-old son James, Glennon requested that Portwood submit to a hair follicle drug test, Indiana court records show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to The Sun, which obtained a copy of the filing, Glennon's request came after he allegedly saw her exhibit "paranoid" and erratic behavior.

Glennon further claimed that Portwood abused drugs during her pregnancy with James, alleging that she has a "history of substance abuse, even while pregnant with and subsequently caring for the minor child herein," per The Sun.

Andrew Glennon and Amber Portwood Andrew Glennon and Amber Portwood | Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Glennon also cited a specific incident from Oct. 16 when Portwood was allegedly "acting erratically, speaking frantically, and appeared completely paranoid and disheveled."

He said he had seen Portwood under the influence of methamphetamine before, and claimed her behavior that day was "substantially similar to that which he has previously witnessed."

Glennon declined to comment further when reached by PEOPLE.

Portwood denied all of Glennon's allegations in her subsequent response, The Sun reported, claiming that she continues to undergo regular drug testing while still on probation from her 2019 domestic battery case and has "never failed a drug screen."

"Mother denies adamantly the allegations made in Father's Motion and believes that a hair follicle test is unnecessary due to her history of negative drug screens and continued requirement to submit to same," the response said, according to the outlet.

"Mother further states that Father's Motion is nothing more than yet another attempt to paint Mother in a negative light," it added.

A source close to Portwood — who also has a daughter, 12-year-old Leah, with ex Gary Shirley — similarly tells PEOPLE the reality star "has never once violated" her probation, which includes random drug screens.

"She only uses prescription medication within the therapeutic limits," the source says. "Andrew has gone off the rails with this latest attempt to assassinate her character."