Teen Mom OG Star Amber Portwood Showers Daughter with Social Media Love for 11th Birthday

Amber Portwood is continuing to celebrate her daughter Leah’s 11th birthday with a series of heartfelt Instagram posts.

Over the past week, the Teen Mom OG star, 29, shared several sweet photos for her daughter’s birthday — which was actually on Nov. 12 — expressing her love and appreciation for her eldest child, who she shares with ex Gary Shirley.

On her daughter’s special day, the reality star posted a picture of Leah eating dinner on a boat with an emotional caption about the pair’s close relationship.

“Happy 11th Birthday my beautiful girl!!!” she wrote. ” I love our hugs. I love our kisses and I love singing together while looking into each other’s eyes. I love how you make me feel every time I see you. I love the text messages we send of funny gifs and when you say Goodnight but keep texting emojis.”

She continued, “But what I love most of all is when you tell me I love you Mommy and I say I love you too beautiful..you are everything and more.

Happy Birthday my beautiful girl with the ‘ocean eyes’❤🤗🙏”

A day later, Portwood shared an adorable shot of her and her daughter eating cupcakes together.

“What an absolute beautiful day with family and this beautiful Birthday girl!!” the MTV celebrity captioned the picture. “Hope everyone had a great day like I had!! Happy Birthday baby❤🤗🙏,” she continued, adding the hashtag “#proudmomma.”

Portwood’s final upload was of the mother-daughter duo posing by Leah’s rainbow birthday cake.

The mother-of-two — Portwood also shares an 18-month-old son James with ex Andrew Glennon — is seen wrapping her arms around her daughter and trying to give her a kiss on the cheek.

“Last photo with me and this beautiful little lady yesterday 🤗” wrote Portwood before announcing news of a social media hiatus.

“I’m going to hand over my Instagram so I won’t have to worry about negativity and to move forward in a positive light. You can still contact me though. I will get certain messages😊 #sendinglove #beautifulsouls ❤always💋.”

Portwood’s decision to move offline comes nearly five months after she was charged with domestic battery for allegedly attacking her then-boyfriend Glennon while he was holding their son.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” read a statement from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.”

Portwood has previously served time for domestic violence stemming from a 2010 fight she had with Shirley. The two originally appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom together before splitting.