In an attempt to fix the issues in their rocky relationship, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier previously entered couples therapy.

Speaking with Brandi Glanville on the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member’s Unfiltered podcast a few weeks ago — prior to putting their fall wedding on hold — the Teen Mom OG star and her fiancé opened up about their romance.

“People can change and I think that we’re walking, talking examples of people who have a past that have come out on the other side,” Baier told Glanville, 44, during the in-studio chat.

Portwood, 27, chimed in, “I feel so bad for this guy. … There’s a reason why we’re together. First of all, because he’s a badass motherf—er. Nobody knows this. Me? C’mon now. Everything I’ve been through, you think I’m naive? People say, oh God I get that all the time, ‘You’re so naive. You’re so this.’ We’ve broken up I don’t know how many damn times.”

Although the couple has admittedly split numerous times — even if only “for a few hours here and there,” according to Baier — they are committed to loving one another and making their relationship work.

The MTV star explained, “we love each other like it ain’t nothing. But we get through it. Either you move on because somebody did something in their past, or you stay with them. I said, ‘Amber, look at your life. Look at his life. Let’s talk. Let’s do this.’ This relationship — we’ve been to couple’s counseling.”

Baier added, “We’re true life partners because of that.”

Upon observing the interactions between the couple, Glanville gushed about Baier’s evident love for Portwood.

“Do you see the love that I have for him? Nobody ever says that and I want people to see that,” the Teen Mom OG star said. “You know what I want people to know about him? The novel that he wrote was from years ago. When I met this man, he was an author and he never said anything. And he was getting people telling him, ‘Oh, you have no money. You’re this, you’re that.’ This man was playing poker making thousands of dollars. I’m talking about, that was his job.”

As for fans and viewers who questioned Baier’s motives about appearing on the series, he assured that he didn’t receive a paycheck from MTV until last year.

“I didn’t get paid from the show until last year. I didn’t ask for anything. People thought, ‘He’s on the show for money,’ ” said Baier. “Do I make a good living now? Absolutely, I’m not ashamed of that, but like she said, I think I’ve earned it after, I’m going into my fourth season.”

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Portwood and Baier’s fall wedding is currently on hold — but the couple continues to live and film together. As of right now, Portwood wants to continue to work on their relationship before walking down the aisle.

In a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Portwood had a breakdown on camera while trying on wedding gowns.

“We’ve just been through a lot these past few years, [and] that has really shut me down from the wedding,” she explained to an MTV producer, adding that she doesn’t trust Baier and that her depression was caused by him.

“When you put your trust in somebody … that’s what a relationship is built on,” Portwood said on camera. “You get to a good place in life, and you can love each other and want to be with each other for the rest of your life, and still not trust each other. That’s what messes up everything.”

And this isn’t the first time their wedding was put on hold. Portwood and Baier called off their initial wedding in August 2016 after the pair’s relationship took a hit when Portwood found out about her fiancé’s past mistakes. Reports at the time had surfaced about Baier allegedly failing to pay child support for several secret biological children with multiple women.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.