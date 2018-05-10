Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Is 'Happy to Be Starting Over' with Baby James and Her New Boyfriend

Amber Portwood gave birth to a beautiful baby boy this week — but the nine-month road to welcoming her newborn son was at times “brutal.”

“Amber spent almost her whole pregnant feeling sick — not just the first trimester, and not just in the mornings,” a source close to the 27-year-old Teen Mom OG star tells PEOPLE.

“She was sick day and night. It was brutal,” the source explains.

An insider confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that Portwood had welcomed her son, James, with boyfriend and cinematographer Andrew Glennon. (Portwood and Glennon met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition last year.)

“Baby James is here and Amber is over the moon,” said the insider, adding that the newborn weighed 7 lbs., 11 ounces, and was born at 1:39 a.m.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Although each pregnancy is different for every woman, Portwood’s sickness wasn’t a surprise to the mother of two, who also battled months of ill feelings when she was carrying her firstborn: 9-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley.

“It was the same problem she had in her first pregnancy, she was just sick all the time,” the source says.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Expecting Second Child

Despite her morning sickness, Portwood is happy to be building a life with her boyfriend as a family of four.

“In spite of all that she was just so happy to be starting over with a guy like Andrew,” the source says. “And now that the baby is here, they are over the moon.”

Big Sis and little James! She was so excited to meet her little brother🤗 pic.twitter.com/aPavVdnTtY — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 9, 2018

Not long after the MTV personality gave birth to her son, the mother of two shared a sweet photo to Facebook of herself holding the adorable infant in the hospital. A day later, she also posted a snap of Leah smiling and holding a swaddled baby James.

“Big Sis and little James! She was so excited to meet her little brother,” Portwood captioned the photo.